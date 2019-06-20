Video: Frank Lampard’s telling reaction when subtly trolled over Chelsea links by friends on his birthday

It’s been widely reported that Frank Lampard could be heading back to Chelsea as manager, with one journalist, Nicolo Schira, even saying the deal is basically done.

The Blues legend has impressed in his first season in management with Derby County, though such a quick return to Stamford Bridge has come as something of a surprise.

Of course, nothing is done yet, with Lampard’s friends gently trolling him over his big decision as they surprised him on his birthday.

The video is available on Christine Lampard’s Instagram story, and we have some still images that sum up Lampard’s reaction to the jibes from his mates as they played ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go?’ – surely a reference to him weighing up his future.