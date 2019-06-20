Frank Lampard closer to landing Chelsea job as he begins picking backroom team

Derby County manager Frank Lampard is reportedly looking closer to a fairytale return to Chelsea as the club’s manager to replace Maurizio Sarri.

According to the Daily Mirror, another Blues legend Petr Cech is also looking on the verge of being officially named the team’s new sporting director in a move that suggests Lampard may also be on his way too.

The former England international has been strongly linked with the CFC job in recent times, with the west London club certainly taking a big gamble after Sarri’s departure to Juventus.

The experienced Italian tactician may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but he led Chelsea to a third-place finish and Europa League glory in his only season in charge.

Lampard, meanwhile, is a Chelsea legend from his playing days, but has only a single season in charge of Championship side Derby in terms of his managerial experience.

The 41-year-old, however, is being eyed up with the view to being able to work more closely with the Chelsea academy due to the club’s transfer ban.

Helpfully, the Mirror claim Lampard has already started picking his backroom team with the view to bringing in figures who know the club’s academy players well.