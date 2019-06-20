Decision made: Jurgen Klopp sets date to add £40million star to Liverpool squad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly decided to make Marko Grujic a key part of his squad for the 2020/21 season, with the player to go out on loan for another year in 2019/20.

The Serbia international has struggled for first-team football since joining the Reds as a youngster a few years ago, but is seemingly still rated highly by Klopp.

According to latest reports on Grujic’s future, it seems that clubs like Atletico Madrid could miss out on the 23-year-old as he won’t be being sold any time soon.

Grujic has also previously been talked up as being valued at around £40million, with Torino also among the clubs interested in securing his signature.

However, LFC fans can now hope he will get the right loan move for him to continue his development before returning to Anfield.

The former Red Star Belgrade starlet has previously shone on loan with Hertha Berlin, and latest reports suggest it will be them or their Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen to land him next.

Liverpool, meanwhile, look set for a fairly quiet summer as it’s been widely reported that Klopp only wants top signings if they become available as he’s largely happy with his Champions League-winning squad.