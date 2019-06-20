Positive talks held: £20m star accepts Arsenal transfer, medical in London soon

Some big Arsenal transfer news coming out of Spain tonight claims Lucas Vazquez looks close to completing a £20million transfer to the Gunners.

The Real Madrid winger is said to have held talks and indicated he’d be ready to move to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners ready to pay £20m for him, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Real president Florentino Perez is keen to sell players in order to help fund summer signings, with Vazquez perhaps unsurprisingly seen as surplus to requirements after the arrival of Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

The Spaniard could be a fine fit for Arsenal, who need more quality out wide after unconvincing campaigns from Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2018/19.

The Daily Mirror have also linked the north Londoners with similar wide-players in Ryan Fraser and Yannick Carrasco, though neither deal has come to fruition.

This could make Vazquez another decent option, however, with the 27-year-old surely capable of achieving more than he has as a squad player in his time at the Bernabeu.

A club like Arsenal could be ideal for him to ensure he can remain at a reasonably high level, but get more opportunities to play regular first-team football.

Don Balon suggest things have moved along quickly and Vazquez could soon have his medical in London ahead of completing the move to the Emirates Stadium.