Man City poised to beat Man United to £65m transfer after baffling negotiating tactics by MUFC

Manchester City are now reportedly looking the favourites over rivals Manchester United to clinch the summer transfer of Harry Maguire.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Leicester City defender is now looking set for a £65million move to the Premier League champions as he’s keen to link up with Pep Guardiola.

The report adds, however, that Man Utd look to have played this deal very badly, having only offered a paltry £40m to Leicester for a player they had valued as highly as £80m at one point.

It seems the Foxes were eventually persuaded to settle for £65m from City, according to the Mirror, but United really never came close to that.

This is strange behaviour from a club that so badly needs a top centre-back signing this summer, with plenty of other big names also linked with the Red Devils in that position.

Maguire would have been a huge upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, but now looks set to be given the job of replacing departing MCFC legend Vincent Kompany.