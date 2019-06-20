Manchester United closer to winning race for £65m transfer after major development

Manchester United look to have been given a major boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer.
The Portugal international enjoyed a terrific 2018/19 campaign for Sporting, scoring 28 goals in all competitions, alongside providing 14 assists for his team-mates.
That’s the kind of quality most top clubs would love to have, and Man Utd are in particular need of adding to their squad this summer after a hugely disappointing 2018/19 season.
The Red Devils continue to be linked with Fernandes by Sky Sports, who report that he’s likely to be available for £65million this summer.
Crucially, the report also explains that, despite holding some talks over signing the 24-year-old, Tottenham do not look set to pursue this deal.
This is in contrast to a report from the Telegraph earlier today stating that Fernandes had become a target for Spurs and would give Man Utd a decision to make over the deal.
They also stated Fernandes could cost more like £45m, though they also states Sporting had asked for as much as £80m, so Sky Sports’ £65m might well be a realistic compromise.
MUFC fans will now just hope they can be at the front of the queue for Fernandes’ signature after this development at Tottenham.