Manchester United could make bid for Prem midfielder alongside Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United continue to be linked with a potential transfer swoop for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes but could bid for Newcastle United starlet Sean Longstaff as well.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils want both an attacking and defensive-minded midfielder this summer, with Fernandes and Longstaff perhaps perfectly fitting the bill for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs.

Fernandes’ record of 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season very much suggests he’d be given an attacking role, whereas Longstaff could be an option in a deeper role.

The 21-year-old looks a promising talent despite not playing much yet for Newcastle, and could end up being a smart signing by MUFC as they look to follow their rivals in identifying top young talent on the cheap.

This follows years of failed big-name and big-money signings like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria, while Liverpool and Tottenham have spent wisely on less glamorous names who’ve gone on to perform much better.

Those two clubs have really set the benchmark in terms of intelligent recruitment and United would do well to replicate that.

The Manchester giants have already signed Daniel James from Championship side Swansea City this summer, and look set to follow that up with another young British talent in Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Daily Mail.