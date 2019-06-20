Menu

Video: Manchester United players slammed for “embarrassing the club” by some angry fans as Jesse Lingard shares holiday footage

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans have not taken well to this video shared by Jesse Lingard on social media.

Watch below as the Red Devils attacking midfielder films himself, Marcus Rashford and a couple of the club’s youngsters as they seemingly prepare to leave their hotel.

The players mostly leave their rooms in a bit of a state and have a laugh about it, with one player pretend ‘shagging’ on his own in his bed.

Lingard has often been criticised for over-sharing online, and some fans have reacted with real anger, such as the one commenting above, plus others like these below…

