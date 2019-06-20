Manchester United reject surprise bid for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a bid for Alexis Sanchez as Brazilian club Palmeiras emerge as surprise contenders for his signature.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has released a video explaining that Palmeiras are chasing a big-name signing in the form of either Sanchez or Hebei China Fortune forward Ezequiel Lavezzi.

A translated report from Sport Witness explains that Man Utd have rejected a loan offer from Palmeiras for Sanchez due to their financial offer not being good enough.

The Red Devils will no doubt be eager to offload the Chile international this summer after his total lack of impact at Old Trafford since his move from rivals Arsenal midway through 2017/18.

Still, Nicola, via Sport Witness, reports that Palmeiras had wanted United to continue paying a large chunk of Sanchez’s huge wages.

This would obviously not do MUFC much good, as they surely want that big expense off their wage bill as soon as possible.