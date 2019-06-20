Manchester United schedule medical and decisive round of talks over £55m transfer

Manchester United have pencilled in a date for a medical for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they bid to complete a £55million transfer from Crystal Palace.

That’s the latest on the Wan-Bissaka transfer saga from Football Insider, who also report the two clubs have planned what looks like one more decisive round of talks to take place in the next 48 hours.

They claim Man Utd have a medical for the 21-year-old scheduled, though the date could change depending on how he gets on with England’s Under-21s at this summer’s European U21 Championships.

Wan-Bissaka should be a superb signing for United after impressing with Palace last season, finally giving the Red Devils a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

The Eagles youngster will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side more pace and quality going forwards from both full-back positions – an increasingly important asset in the modern game.

United fans will now hope the final stages of negotiations go well and that they can welcome their second signing of the summer very soon.

MUFC have already landed another top British talent with the signing of Wales winger Daniel James from Swansea City.