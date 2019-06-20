Man Utd linked with SHOCK £70m raid on Arsenal for major coup

TalkSPORT host Andy Goldstein has revealed that an inside source has told him that Man Utd are preparing to launch an opening £70m offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Red Devils are expected to have a busy summer this year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in reinforcements after a disappointing campaign last time round.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer eyeing second summer signing but Man Utd told to pay £50m for midfield ace

With Romelu Lukaku being linked with a £75m exit as Inter are said to be interested in the Belgian international, as per the Sun, Man Utd will need to fill that void he leaves behind at Old Trafford.

According to Goldstein, that could now lead to a shock move to try and prise Aubameyang away from the Emirates this summer, as a Lukaku exit would give United the necessary funds to launch their touted bid.

“I’ve got somebody on the inside… not at United, by the way,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “He has a hit ratio, quite high, of 75 (per cent). He’s told me quite a few (over the years).

“He has told me that United are interested in signing Aubameyang.

“I’m being told £70m first offer. It’s crazy money for a 29-year-old.”

Time will tell if his tip proves to be accurate, while it’s another thing entirely for Arsenal to accept that offer as they surely can’t afford to lose their prolific forward, especially to a direct rival having already been through that with Robin van Persie.

Nevertheless, it does seem to make sense as with the pace and movement that Solskjaer prefers to play with in the final third with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Aubameyang could be a great fit for them.

However, as per the Express, Aubameyang has seemingly allayed any Arsenal fears over an exit by suggesting that he’s ready to go again next season in his latest comments on the club’s site.

“Next season… let’s go! Of course the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to.