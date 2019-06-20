Solskjaer clears Pogba to complete £140m transfer from Man United to Juventus

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club to sell Paul Pogba to the highest bidder in this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Daily Star in this shock report, Solskjaer is keen to offload Pogba to raise funds required to strengthen elsewhere in his squad.

This should then pave the way for Pogba to return to Juventus in a likely £140million deal, according to the Daily Star.

The France international is not everyone’s cup of tea and has had an inconsistent few years at Old Trafford, so this could well prove a smart move by Solskjaer.

However, it remains to be seen if it could also prove a big risk that comes back to haunt Man Utd, with Pogba clearly a player with world class potential, which he’s shown elsewhere, if not in the Premier League on a consistent basis.

Pogba shone at Juventus in his first spell and it’s little surprise to see him linked with a move back there, and he’s also been a big player for the French national team, particularly in their World Cup win last summer.

Still, United fans will probably largely agree with Solskjaer’s thinking, with £140m for the 26-year-old likely to give MUFC a chance of signing one or two top players who’d improve their squad overall.