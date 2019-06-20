Maurizio Sarri reveals reason for Chelsea exit as he’s unveiled as Juventus boss

Maurizio Sarri was unveiled to the media by Juventus on Thursday, as he also discussed his exit from Chelsea after just a year in charge.

The Italian tactician joined the Blues last summer from Napoli, and led them to a third-place finish in the Premier League as well as a triumph in the Europa League.

SEE MORE: ‘Announce him’ – These Chelsea fans bombard club with pleas to announce Lampard as boss after posting birthday tweet

In turn, he can arguably be happy with his time in England as he ultimately achieved the objectives set out for him, although he did face significant scrutiny and criticism along the way from pundits and some fans alike as he tried to implement his preferred style of play.

However, that chapter of his coaching career is now closed as he was unveiled by Juventus on Thursday, although as noted in the tweet below, Sarri did reveal the reason as to why he chose to end his time at Chelsea after just 12 months.

It’s unclear if perhaps the club’s input was also crucial if they wanted a change, but the man himself has hinted at a desire to return to Italy as being a key reason for the decision.

Sarri on #Napoli: "In the last few months, I had doubts between my affection for the club & fans, and I felt my journey there had concluded … #CFC were great, but in the latter half, I felt professional and personal needs to return to Italy" https://t.co/YLDJtSRzs4 #Juventus — footballitalia (@footballitalia) June 20, 2019

It sounds as though he may well have landed the perfect job in that sense as Juventus will undoubtedly compete for major honours next season and it gives Sarri the chance to return to his homeland.

Time will tell if it works out well for both parties, while the Sun note that Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is expected to be named as Sarri’s successor at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks as they’ll hope that he can bring further success to the club moving forward.