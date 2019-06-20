Neymar drops big hint over future as Barcelona plan player-plus-cash offer

Neymar has reportedly dropped a major hint over his future as it’s claimed in Spain that the Brazilian superstar is house-hunting in Barcelona.

The 27-year-old left the Catalan giants two years ago to join Paris Saint-Germain, and he has certainly made a big impact when on the pitch with 51 goals and 29 assists in just 58 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.

However, injury woes and other issues have seemingly led to PSG being open to selling Neymar this summer, with Marca reporting that Barcelona are heavily linked with a swoop to take him back to the Nou Camp for a second stint.

It’s suggested that Neymar is valued at around €300m by PSG, and so Barcelona will have to formulate a player-plus-cash offer to afford it, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti all specifically named as potential makeweights to convince the French outfit.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs, but it appears as though Neymar is making his push to get the deal sorted as Sport note, via GOL, that the Brazilian international is already house hunting in Barcelona.

Having been ruled out of the Copa America with an injury this summer, Neymar has more time on his hands to sort out his club future and based on the report above, it sounds as though he is fairly intent on returning to Barcelona.

Naturally, a deal can’t be done unless they strike an agreement with PSG over the terms of the transfer, and so it promises to be an intriguing few weeks to see if an exit can materialise.

Given Coutinho’s struggles at Barca last season coupled with the guarantees that Neymar arguably offers and the balance he can give the side if he were to link up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi again, it seems like a no-brainer from their perspective to try and get a deal done.