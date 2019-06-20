Offers made: Arsenal, Crystal Palace step up pursuit of teenage starlet but PSG tipped to win scrap

Arsenal and Crystal Palace have reportedly both made offers to AS Nancy winger Bilel Hassaini, but Paris Saint-Germain are said to be front-runners.

The Gunners will be looking for reinforcements this summer to bolster Unai Emery’s squad, but they’ll have to be astute in the market given the absence of Champions League football again at the Emirates.

SEE MORE: Pundit urges Arsenal to axe trio to help fund £60m+ rebuild of key area of squad

According to HITC, via Foot Mercato, both Arsenal and Palace have made offers to Hassaini, although they could both miss out to PSG as it’s claimed that both Nancy and Hassaini’s preference is to stay in France with the Ligue 1 champions with the former getting a bigger fee.

Time will tell if they are able to convince him otherwise, but ultimately, rather than fight a likely losing battle, both sides would be well advised to switch their focus elsewhere on a more realistic target rather than one who has yet to even make a senior appearance for the French outfit.

For Arsenal in particular given their defensive struggles last season, it would surely be a more sensible approach from Emery to focus on defensive targets rather than trying to strengthen an already dangerous attack.

As for Roy Hodgson and his men, adding quality depth will surely be seen as a priority this summer to help them continue to build and climb the standings.