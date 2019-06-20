Personal terms AGREED: West Ham edge closer to signing La Liga striker

West Ham have reportedly had a major breakthrough as it’s claimed that they’ve reached an agreement on personal terms with Maxi Gomez.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the top players in La Liga, showing great consistency over the last two seasons to bag 30 goals in 73 games for Celta Vigo.

That takes his career tally up to 59 goals in 125 games, which is an impressive ratio as he now perhaps looks for the next step in his career.

According to Fichajes, West Ham have secured an agreement with the player, although they still have to agree on a fee with Celta in order to complete the deal.

Further, it’s suggested that there is interest from Valencia, but the Uruguayan international prefers a switch to London to link up with Manuel Pellegrini’s side, and so reinforcements could be on the way for West Ham after they also confirmed the signing of Pablo Fornals last week.

Pellegrini will hope to kick on and continue to climb the table next season, and adding quality individuals from La Liga certainly looks like a sensible way of going about it.