Manchester United fans may be interested to hear quotes from Juventus director Fabio Paratici as he opened up on Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Both players have been linked with the club in recent times, with the Daily Record reporting yesterday on the Serie A giants’ interest in bringing Pogba back to Turin this summer.

Meanwhile, Rabiot has also been quoted by Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, as admitting Juventus are after him.

It’s unclear if Juve really need this many midfield signings this summer, especially as they’ve already snapped up Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer from Arsenal ahead of next season.

Still, there could well be room for upgrades on players like Sami Khedira and Emre Can, neither of whom are really in the same bracket as Pogba or Rabiot.

"We love him" ? Sounds like Juventus want Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot to join the Sarri revolution ? pic.twitter.com/mb97xpO1p9 — Goal (@goal) June 20, 2019

Paratici admitted to interest in signing Rabiot, though he appeared more keen to distance himself from confirming a pursuit of Pogba at the moment.

‘Pogba is a Manchester United player, he was with us for many years, he grew up here and we love him, but he is a Manchester United player,’ Paratici was quoted by the Metro.

‘There are many clubs who want Rabiot. We are in the running, not just for him, but the other targets in our minds. We’ll discuss it with Maurizio and try to find the right targets together for the team we want to see.’

Rabiot has also been linked with Premier League moves, with Don Balon stating he was a target for Liverpool recently, while the Mail linked him with Man Utd but stated he’d prefer a move to Anfield.

The France international could undoubtedly strengthen either of those clubs, though MUFC’s lack of Champions League football was always likely to count against them.