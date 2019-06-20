Club chief fears losing £59m star in transfer to Manchester United

The president of Benfica is reportedly uneasy about the current £59million release clause of star defender Ruben Dias amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The highly-rated young Portugal international looks a huge talent, and the latest from Record, as translated by Sport Witness, is that Man Utd still look to be in the running for his signature.

This makes sense as the Red Devils could do with signing a new centre-back this summer, having also been linked with a number of other big names in that area of the pitch.

Dias would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, and, crucially, at just £59m, may well be more affordable than most other names on the market at the moment.

Another top United target, Harry Maguire, has, for instance, been linked with the club for as much as £90m in a recent report from the Evening Standard.

Record, via Sport Witness, claim Benfica could now try to bump Dias’ release clause up a little to deal with interest from big clubs, with Juventus also mentioned as suitors and both sides thought to be capable of paying his current release fee.

MUFC fans will hope, therefore, that their club can step up efforts to get a deal for the 22-year-old done quickly.