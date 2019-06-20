Man Utd have reportedly set their sights on Bournemouth star David Brooks, but it will certainly cost them to prise him away from the Premier League side.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last year, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 30 Premier League appearances.

SEE MORE: £75m-rated Man Utd star agrees personal terms with Euro giants but key obstacle remains

In turn, it’s easy to see why there is interest from elsewhere, while he seemingly fits the mould of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, Man Utd have already completed a £15m deal to sign Daniel James from Swansea City, as the Red Devils appear to be prioritising talented, young homegrown stars to build for the long-term future.

Brooks falls into that category too, and The Sun report that Solskjaer wants the Welshman to join United, although they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets to get him as it’s claimed that he will cost at least £50m to convince Bournemouth to sell.

Time will tell if that’s enough to put United off, but fans will surely be delighted that they appear to have a real direction and purpose in their transfer plans this summer, although the real test will be whether or not they prove to be successful additions to the squad to get the club back where they want to be.

Having spent big on marquee individuals in recent years, that plan hasn’t worked as it hasn’t led to sustained success for Man Utd.

In turn, building a new nucleus of talented young players who will be hungry to prove their worth and will fit into Solskjaer’s ideas and style of play seems like the right way to go about it, but as noted with the £50m price-tag for Brooks above, the Red Devils will still need to be prepared to have to fork out big money to bolster their squad this summer.