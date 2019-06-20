Opportunities have been difficult to come by for Kamil Grabara, but these Liverpool fans believe that he could still have a big future at Anfield.

The 20-year-old joined the Merseyside giants in 2016 and after a loan stint with AGF, he is now impressing at the European U21 Championships this summer.

Having played a key role in Poland’s win over Italy on Wednesday night, Grabara received plenty of praise from Liverpool fans who were taking a keen interest in his progress and development.

Naturally, it’s going to be quite the task displacing Alisson as the No.1 goalkeeper at Anfield, especially after the Brazilian shot-stopper conceded just 34 goals in 51 games last season, keeping 27 clean sheets across all competitions.

The 26-year-old looks capable of being first choice between the posts for many more years to come, but he’ll need stiff competition and quality behind him to keep pushing him as well as for the back-up option to be ready to step in and cover for him if necessary.

That’s where these Liverpool fans believe Grabara could come into play, as they were thoroughly impressed with his performance in midweek and believe that he could still have a big future with the Reds given he’s still got his entire career in front of him.

As noted by the Evening Standard, there has been speculation of an exit for Simon Mignolet, and so rather than spend money on a replacement for the Belgian stalwart, the Liverpool fans below think they’ve got a solution already at the club.

All this talk about Liverpool needing to sign a back up goalkeeper for Alisson. I think we’ve got Grabara who should be given a chance. #LFC — The Anfield Buzz (@anfield_buzz) June 19, 2019

Grabara has obviously been watching Alisson, he just played a great pass. The young Liverpool goalkeeper is impressing. #LFC — The Anfield Buzz (@anfield_buzz) June 19, 2019

Grabara should easily be our backup keeper next season, he’s absolutely boss. ???#Grabara #LFC — ????????? ?? (@Brand0nLFC) June 19, 2019

We should make Grabara our back up next season he’s good enough — Aarøn (@AJXR45) June 19, 2019

Grabara is a quality young goalkeeper. Has a very bright future. #ITAPOL #EuroU21 — Jack Hancock (@JackHancock22) June 19, 2019

Would love to see Grabara as the #2 goalie uno — shah ?? (@charlesIeclerc) June 20, 2019