Video: Lionel Messi’s brilliantly casual skill leaves Paraguay star in a spin but Argentina held

Lionel Messi scored a key goal and produced a memorable bit of quality but it wasn’t enough for Argentina to see off Paraguay in the Copa America.

The Albiceleste suffered a defeat in their opening game of the tournament against Colombia and so held on to hope of advancing to the knockout stage with a point in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

They must now beat Qatar in their final group game and hope that the other result goes in their favour, with Messi and Co. now staring down the barrel of an early exit from the competition.

Nevertheless, as well as holding his nerve to score a crucial penalty to draw his side level, the 31-year-old genius produced another moment of class which went viral on social media.

As seen in the video below, a casual drop of the shoulder and clever movement from the Barcelona star left his marker for dead and spinning around in a circle as Messi’s elegance when in full flow came to the fore.

Naturally, he’ll be bitterly disappointed over the result and so this won’t exactly be a highlight for him personally, but many online were again left in awe of how easy he makes it all look as he’ll now need to produce another inspirational performance to get Argentina out of trouble.