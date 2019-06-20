Video: Newcastle Utd star Miguel Almiron produces brilliant solo run assist for Paraguay vs Argentina

Miguel Almiron produced a passage of real quality to help Paraguay to a 1-1 draw with Argentina in the Copa America on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle Utd in January, going on to make 10 appearances for the Magpies as he appears to have a big part to play moving forward.

In turn, Newcastle fans will be delighted to see him producing quality like this on the international stage as it bodes well for what he could offer next season as he continues to adapt and settle in England.

As seen in the video below, Almiron picks the ball up around the half-way line and shows brilliant pace and strength to get to the byline.

It gets better from there though as he shows real composure and vision to pick out the right pass in the box as Richard Sanchez gave Paraguay the lead.

Lionel Messi found an equaliser from the penalty spot to ensure that the two sides shared the spoils, but Almiron will be delighted with his impact on the game, and so will watching Newcastle fans who will hope to see more of this at St James’ Park next season.