Video: West Ham summer signing Pablo Fornals scores stunning goal for Spain U21s

West Ham United splashed out £24m on Pablo Fornals last week, and the Spaniard showed exactly why with a stunning goal at the U21 Euro Championships on Wednesday night.

Spain picked up a 2-1 win over Belgium with Fornals scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute, and it’s a result which keeps them in contention to advance to the knockout stage as they sit level on three points with Italy while Poland have six.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Hammers confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old last week, with the fee said to be in the region of £24m while he has signed a five-year deal.

Having invested so heavily in the former Villarreal ace, West Ham will be hoping for a big impact in return, and as seen in the video below Fornals gave Hammers fans a glimpse of what they can expect moving forward with a sensational strike.

Adjusting and settling into life in the Premier League will be a challenge though, and so the wait is on to see if he can replicate this kind of quality next season.