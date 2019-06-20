Manchester United offered huge chance to beat Liverpool to forward transfer as part of Paul Pogba swap deal

Manchester United could get the chance to spoil Liverpool’s transfer plans as part of any deal that sees Paul Pogba leave the club for Real Madrid this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, the Red Devils are weighing up an offer from Real Madrid that would see exciting young Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior move to Old Trafford in exchange for Pogba.

The 18-year-old has shown himself to be a hugely promising talent in his brief time at the Bernabeu, and United could do with an attacker of his quality in their ranks to replace the under-performing Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Still, Diario Gol also state that Vinicius is on offer from Madrid president Florentino Perez to Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain as well, in potential swap deals for Christian Eriksen and Neymar, respectively.

So it may well be that Man Utd don’t get the opportunity to land Vinicius, but fans will hope there’s a chance.

Many will feel it’s time to let Pogba go this summer after an underwhelming three years at the club, and a prospect like Vinicius may be more worthwhile investing in.

Don Balon have previously linked the teenager with Liverpool as well, and there’s no doubt MUFC would surely love to prevent their rivals signing an elite talent who could add another exciting option to their already world class front three.