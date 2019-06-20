Deal in 48 hours: Manchester United expect imminent transfer for £60m star

Manchester United are reportedly expecting to complete the £60million transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka within the next 48 hours.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for some time now and it makes sense that a promising young full-back like him would be a priority for the club this summer.

United veteran Antonio Valencia is leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer, potentially leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with only Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot as options in that position.

However, it looks like it will be good news for Man Utd now as the Daily Mail report on them closing in on the £60m signing of Wan-Bissaka.

The England Under-21 international is currently at the U21 European Championships, but United are still reported to be confident of getting this transfer done by the weekend.

If he does complete his move, Wan-Bissaka will be MUFC’s second signing of the summer, following another highly-rated young British talent in the form of Wales winger Daniel James, who has joined from Swansea City.