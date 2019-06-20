Menu

Champions League giants consider hijacking £60m Manchester United transfer in surprise move

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United face surprise late competition from Juventus for the transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the England Under-21 international for some time now, but it may be that their deal is not done and dusted just yet.

MORE: Solskjaer clears Pogba to complete £140m transfer from Man United to Juventus

According to Corriere di Torino, as translated by Calciomercato, Wan-Bissaka has now emerged as a target for Juventus to replace Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo has actually also been linked with Man Utd in a possible makeweight in any Paul Pogba swap deal by Sky Sport Italia, while Manchester City have also been linked with him by Sport Mediaset.

Wan-Bissaka could certainly be a decent fit for Juve, though it’s certainly a big leap to go to a major European giant like them after just one full season in the Palace first-team.

aaron wan-bissaka crystal palace fc

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being linked with Manchester United and Juventus

More Stories / Latest News

While a move to United as part of their rebuilding process makes some sense, one would imagine Juventus could target bigger names than him if they wanted to.

The 21-year-old may well be on his way to United very soon anyway, with the Daily Mail claiming a £60million deal could be completed within 48 hours.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Joao Cancelo