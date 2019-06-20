Manager explains Aaron Wan-Bissaka response to Manchester United transfer deal

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has explained how Aaron Wan-Bissaka has responded to all the Manchester United transfer speculation this summer.

The Crystal Palace youngster is currently at the European Under-21 Championships with the Three Lions, and scored an own goal in a defeat to France.

This follows a superbly impressive season in the Premier League with Palace, with the Mail now suggesting a £60million move to Man Utd is edging closer after lengthy speculation.

Wan-Bissaka looks an ideal purchase for the Red Devils to come in as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia, but it will no doubt be a big step up for him as well.

Boothroyd has suggested as much as he discussed his player and how all the transfer gossip is affecting him.

“I could dodge it by saying ‘You have to ask him that’ but I won’t,” Boothroyd is quoted by the Telegraph. MORE: Why Aaron Wan-Bissaka is crucial to help Manchester United emulate Liverpool success “I think when you are nearly going to move and all the things that would go through an older person’s head, who is more experienced in life, it would be difficult for them to cope with.

United fans will hope the 21-year-old will shrug a difficult summer off and show himself capable of kicking on next season, with MUFC in urgent need of improvement after a dire 2018/19 campaign.