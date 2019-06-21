£58M Chelsea man set to return from holiday early in order to make good first impression with incoming Frank Lampard

Chelsea and USA winger Christian Pulisic is set to return from his holiday early in order to impress Frank Lampard, who’s set to be named as the Blues’ new manager next week.

As per the Sun, Pulisic, who cost the club £58M when they agreed a deal for him back in January, could be with the USA national team until July 7th, just days before Chelsea start their pre-season.

The Sun also note that because of this, Pulisic is entitled for extra time off for holiday, however he’s set to return to the club early as he looks to impress Frank Lampard, who they state is to be named as the club’s new manager next week.

It’s great to see a player willing to do something like this, as it shows he’s is 100% determined to make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic is surely set to be under pressure to perform this season, as the Blues’ may very well look at him as a replacement for Eden Hazard following his move to Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea will surely be hoping to have all their key players back for pre-season as soon as possible as they look to better their performance from last season.

Thus, this news regarding Pulisic will surely come as a boost for the club, and soon-to-be manager Lampard.