AC Milan ready to pay €30M to seal transfer of Real Madrid star, Los Blancos holding out for €50M fee

AC Milan are reportedly interested in bringing Dani Cabellos to the club this summer, with the Italian giants willing to fork out €30m in order to seal the Spaniard’s signature.

This is according to Don Balon, who also state that Spanish giants are after €50M if they are going to let the former Real Betis midfielder leave the club this summer.

Ceballos was brilliant for Betis during his time with the club, with the Spanish international only ever getting a handful of chances to impress during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu thus far.

Ceballos has made 56 appearances for Los Blancos during this time at the club, however a number of these have been substitute appearances.

Given the quality he has at his disposal, it’s a shame to see a player like Ceballos spend most of his time on the bench at Real.

Real demanding €50M for Ceballos is a wise move from the club, as if they are to sell the talented Ceballos, it makes sense to try and get as much as they can for the 22-year-old.

Milan definitely have the financial power to afford Ceballos, however whether they fell he’s worth forking out €50M for remains to be seen.