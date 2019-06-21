Agent in London as Arsenal eye meeting to find solution to major Emery issue

Arsenal are reportedly planning a meeting with the agent of Torino defender Armando Izzo, who is said to be in London on Friday.

The Gunners were woeful defensively last season, as they conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, which gave them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

Their frailties in that department were exposed again in the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku in the final game of the campaign, as they suffered a 4-1 defeat and missed out on Champions League football again.

In turn, Unai Emery will surely be desperate to improve that area of his squad this summer, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, they may have identified Izzo as a possible solution to that problem as they could hold a meeting with his agent in London on Friday.

The 27-year-old is a solid option at the back as he has proven his qualities in spells with Genoa and Torino, while he earned his first cap for Italy earlier this year.

In turn, with the experience, tactical smarts and all-round game to perhaps offer a little more solidity to the Arsenal backline, it might be a sensible move from the Gunners to try and take him to the Emirates.

Further, the Italian international is also versatile given his ability to play as a centre-half or right-back, and so particularly with Hector Bellerin coming back from a long injury layoff and Stephan Lichtsteiner being released this summer, it could be a swoop which offers Emery’s solutions in different areas.