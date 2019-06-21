Arsenal and Tottenham under pressure to swoop for £31m-rated target as Euro outfit lodge bid

Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly risk missing out on Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen as Lyon are said to have made a bid for him.

The Gunners are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer as after shipping 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, that is evidently one of their biggest weaknesses.

Spurs fared better with 39 goals conceded, but ultimately Mauricio Pochettino will know that they can still improve in that department in order to push on and continue to compete for major trophies.

With Andersen impressing for Sampdoria over the last two seasons, the Dane would strengthen any side he were to join, but according to The Daily Star, Lyon are looking to win the scrap for his signature by making a £16m offer for the 23-year-old.

However, it’s added that the offer has been rejected with Andersen’s valuation set at £31m, and so while that’s a boost in itself, it does raise question marks over how long both Arsenal and Tottenham have to make their move before Lyon or another interested party reach an agreement.

That price-tag could prove problematic for Unai Emery though, as with talkSPORT noting that Arsenal may only have around £40m to spend this summer, the Spanish tactician will either have to consider alternative options or look at raising funds through player sales to add more to the kitty.

Whichever strategy is adopted, Lyon are seemingly pressing ahead with their own move while AC Milan are specifically mentioned in the report as another interested club as Andersen could set up a reunion with former Samp boss Marco Giampaolo after the Italian tactician was confirmed as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor this week.

In turn, if Arsenal or Spurs do have a genuine eye on Andersen bolstering their backline this summer, they may not have a great deal of time to avoid being left disappointed.