Arsenal open talks with Championship side regarding transfer of £45,000-a-week Gunners outcast

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Championship side West Brom over a move for defender Carl Jenkinson, who has found himself out-of-favour at the Emirates.

Last season, Jenkinson only managed to clock up a total of eight first team appearances for the north London side in all competitions, something that suggests he’s definitely found himself out of favour under Unai Emery.

And it looks as if the right-back could be set for a move away from Arsenal, as Sky Sports are stating that the Gunners are in talks with West Brom regarding a switch for Jenkinson.

The report also states that Jenkinson is after a transfer that will see him gain more first team minutes, thus a move to West Brom may be one that the player favours.

Jenkinson has been a disappointing signing for Arsenal since his move to the club from Charlton many moons ago, and we’re sure a lot of their fans won’t be too sad to see the player leave.

Arsenal currently have Hector Bellerin as their first choice right back, and given the Spaniard’s quality, it seems unlikely that Jenkinson will be able to secure a first team place over him in the near future, thus a move away looks like the best case scenario for all parties.

The Sun have noted that Jenkinson is currently on £45,000-a-week at the Emirates, and given his lack of first team action, it makes sense to try and get rid of the player in order to free up some more funds on the wage budget.