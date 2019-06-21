The girlfriend of one of Arsenal’s primary transfer targets this summer has sent Gunners fans into override by dropping this massive hint about the ace’s move online.

The girlfriend of rumoured Arsenal target Markus Schubert has dropped a massive hint on social media that the talented young goalkeeper is set to snub interest from his homeland in order to move to the Gunners, the ace’s partner – Sofia, uploaded a picture of herself sporting a Arsenal shirt to her Instagram story.

The post will come as pleasant surprise to Arsenal fans, earlier this week the Daily Mail reported that the Gunners were set to lose out on the ace’s signing, with the report highlighting that the stopper preferred a move to Bundesliga side Schalke.

Check out what Schubert’s girlfriend posted on her Instagram story below:

Image: The girlfriend of Arsenal reported target & Dynamo Dresden goalkeeper Markus Schubert, on Instagram story today. [IG story: sofiasophix; private account] #afc pic.twitter.com/6N1GYu3WkC — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 21, 2019

Arsenal have shaken up their goalkeeping department this summer, veteran stopper Petr Cech has hung up his gloves and since been appointed in a technical advisor’s role at former club Chelsea.

Colombian stopper David Ospina also looks as though he won’t be returning to north London, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian giants Napoli have exercised the option to sign the stopper following his season-long loan spell with the Naples outfit last season.

Schubert has the chance to kickstart his senior career by becoming No.2 to Bernd Leno at the Emirates next season, the 21-year-old shot-stopper will no doubt have the chance to demonstrate his talents in cup competitions and possibly even the Europa League.

Check out some reaction to the social media post below:

Great . Cant wait — WAK WALKER (@Bigtast38894492) June 21, 2019

Definitely signing for us.. No brainer here this is a massive sign — Tha Dreamer ??? (@Niiodai_14) June 21, 2019

Schubert would be a great signing for Arsenal, the star has represented Germany at every youth level from Under-17s to Under-21s, the fact that the Gunners have the chance to sign a player of this pedigree – on a free transfer is a massive coup for Unai Emery’s side.