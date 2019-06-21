Barcelona made to pay midfield star as club pull out of summer transfer after bagging pre-contract agreement

Barcelona have reportedly been made to pay midfielder star Adrien Rabiot, after the Blaugrana pulled out of their pre-contract agreement with the French international.

According to CalcioMercato, who are re-reporting from Sky in Italy, Barca already had a pre-contract agreement in place with Rabiot regarding a move to the Nou Camp for the player once his deal with PSG runs out.

However, as also stated in the report, Ernesto Valverde’s side have decided to pull out a move for Rabiot despite this agreement, something that means the club were made to pay Rabiot a certain fee.

Rabiot would’ve been a good signing for Barcelona to make, especially given the fact that he’d be coming in on a free due to his contract expiring with PSG.

However, it doesn’t look like the French international will be ending up at the Nou Camp any time soon, as the report also notes that Rabiot it set to pen a deal with Juventus following Barcelona’s decision.

Although Rabiot would’ve been a good signing for Barca to make, it’s easy to see why the club have decided to pull out of a deal to sign the Frenchman.

The club already have players like Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Riqui Puig, Carles Alena, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic to pick from in midfield, thus signing Rabiot may have ended up being a bit of a waste in the long run.