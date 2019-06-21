Barcelona superstar ready to snub Man Utd, Chelsea in favour of joining Euro giants

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is reportedly leaning towards agreeing a move to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer over Man Utd or Chelsea, if an exit materialises.

The 27-year-old is currently on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, but he’s coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign at the Nou Camp.

Coutinho managed just 11 goals and five assists 54 appearances, and given the high standards demanded at Barca coupled with his key role in the side, much more was undoubtedly expected of him even if he isn’t perhaps playing in his preferred role.

That in turn has led to question marks being raised over his future in Spain, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he could be more open to a move to PSG than either Man Utd or Chelsea this summer.

It’s suggested that his past with Liverpool as well as the lack of Champions League football is putting him off a switch to Old Trafford, while Chelsea’s transfer ban from UEFA will surely put a stop to any move unless they can successfully overturn it.

With that in mind, that opens up the path to Paris, where there is already a strong Brazilian contingent while sporting director Leonardo returned to the club last week.

Intriguingly, the report goes on to mention Neymar who is being heavily linked with an exit from the Ligue 1 champions this summer, and it’s suggested that while rivals Real Madrid are plotting a player-plus-cash exchange deal, Barcelona could do something similar involving Coutinho.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the move to happen, but based on this latest report, it’s suggested that both Man Utd and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking options despite the fact that Coutinho’s technical quality and creativity in the final third would surely be an ideal addition for either side.