Bid made: Barcelona launch €100m plus player swap offer to land superstar signing

Barcelona have reportedly made an offer to Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, as they hope €100m plus Philippe Coutinho is enough to reach an agreement.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, but they suffered huge disappointment in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Coach Ernesto Valverde will be under intense pressure to put those wrongs right next season, and that could lead to changes to his squad over the summer.

Coutinho struggled to display his best form last year, with the 27-year-old contributing just 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances.

In turn, Sport note that Barcelona are willing to include him in their offer to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp, while also putting €100m on the table to try and convince PSG to let the Brazilian superstar leave.

It’s added that if that isn’t enough to persuade them to sell, Barcelona are also willing to include either Ivan Rakitic or Samuel Umtiti, or instead increase the amount of money involved in the deal to try and reach a compromise with the Ligue 1 champions.

Given Coutinho’s troubles and the success that Neymar enjoyed in his first stint in Spain both in terms of his trophy haul and link up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, it has to be said that the move arguably makes a lot of sense for the Blaugrana.

However, losing Neymar would be a huge blow for PSG on and off the pitch and so time will tell if they are open to negotiating a deal, although the Mirror note that the 27-year-old is willing to go to desperate measures to now push through an exit.

Coutinho would soften the blow of his loss, but the French giants would still have a void to fill or perhaps believe pairing the Brazilian playmaker with Kylian Mbappe for example could be enough to cope without Neymar.