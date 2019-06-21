Manchester United could be about to make their best move this summer, it’s understood that the Red Devils are prepared to hand this star a stunning new contract.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are prepared to give into David De Gea’s demands by offering the superstar a new contract worth a stunning £350,000-a-week. It’s understood that the Red Devils will offer a four-year deal – that also includes the option for United to trigger a one-year extension.

De Gea will be set to earn a whopping increase of £150,000 from his current £200,000-a-week deal, this could finally be the offer that convinces the Spaniard into committing his future to United.

In recent years De Gea’s sensational performances established the 28-year-old as one of the world’s best goalkeeper, however the former Atletico Madrid star endured an extremely difficult campaign last season.

The star’s season started on a bad note after De Gea made crucial mistakes that led to Spain crashing out of the World Cup in Russia last summer.

Spain’s No.1 came under heavy criticism in the second-half of last season after making several costly mistakes between the sticks in the Premier League.

Manchester United will be happy to hear that their prized asset is closer to committing his future to the Red Devils, but they will be disappointed that it was only a poor run of form that led potential suitors like Paris Saint-Germain to pull out of the race to lure the stopper away from Old Trafford.

De Gea will no longer be allowed to be quite literally caught slacking next season if he agrees to this bumper new contract, expectations will be even higher for the Spaniard and United are under immense pressure to succeed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

The Norwegian has a difficult rebuild on his hands this summer, the United legend will have his sights set on securing Champions League football after United’s mishap this season.