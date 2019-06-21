Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from football, and both clubs have paid tribute to him on social media.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a stellar career both at club and international level as he scored 260 goals in 756 appearances for the clubs that he represented, while bagging 38 in 110 caps for Spain.

SEE MORE: Frank Lampard closer to landing Chelsea job as he begins picking backroom team

Following spells with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool, the Spaniard leaves the sport having won the Europa League twice, FA Cup and Champions League. Further, he won two European Championships in 2008 and 2012 respectively as well as the World Cup in 2010.

Undoubtedly one of the finest strikers in European football in recent years, Torres has spent the latter stages of his career in Japan with Sagan Tosu, but as noted in his video below, he has now called time on his playing career as we await to see what he’ll do next.

As seen in their tweets below, both Chelsea and Liverpool paid tribute to their former star, and although there was naturally controversy and anger over his move from Anfield to Stamford Bridge in 2010, his form and sheer brilliance with the Merseyside giants has ultimately led to a positive reaction from most Reds fans too.

As for Chelsea, they posted a throwback video of his crucial goal away at Barcelona en route to their Champions League triumph, and although he struggled to display his best for the Blues, that goal was undoubtedly crucial to their biggest success at that time.

In turn, while it’s said to see Torres hang the boots up, he can look back on a glittering career having played for his boyhood club in Atleti and represented two of the biggest clubs in England too.

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 21, 2019

Farewell el nino?? — Adi (@FutbolChambo_) June 21, 2019

Man what a player he was. Sad to see him gone ? — Brewstery (@gavin_rowell) June 21, 2019

What a player he was, the telepathic link up with Gerrard was unplayable. Was a great feeling when he was there. Thanks for the memories El Niño — Russell (@redrusty1) June 21, 2019

El Nino? — freyt (@P10Freyt) June 21, 2019