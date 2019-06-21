Contract offered: Euro giants offer Arsenal ace two-year deal as club look to seal transfer of £10.6M-rated star

Lyon have reportedly offered Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny a two-year deal with the club, as they look to seal a summer move for the Gunners defender.

As per InsideFutbol, who are re-reporting a piece from Foot Mercato, Lyon have offered Koscielny a two-year deal, with the player himself willing to seal a move back to him home country of France.

InsideFutbol state that Lyon are still going to have to agree a fee with Arsenal for Koscielny should the player accept their offer, however that shouldn’t prove to be too difficult, as the Mirror state that the Gunners are only after £10.6M for the 33-year-old’s signature.

Koscielny proved to be a useful player for Unai Emery’s side last season, with the French international clocking up 29 first team appearances, scoring three goals in the process.

During his time at the club, the Frenchman has made a whopping 353 appearances, helping the Gunners win numerous FA Cups in the process.

Given this, we’re sure there will be a number of Arsenal fans who will be sad to see Koscielny leave should he end up agree a move to Lyon this summer.

Arsenal aren’t exactly blessed with a whole host of quality options to choose from in defence, something that was apparent last season, as the Gunners’ backline let their team down numerous times throughout their campaign.

And should the club want to avoid a repeat of this next season, it may be wise to keep ahold of Koscielny beyond this summer.