“Don’t even care if De Gea leaves” – These Man United fans think club have suitable “replacement” for key ace in form of England U21 star

Man United fans have flocked to Twitter this evening to heap praise on England U21 star Dean Henderson, with some even outing him as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

Henderson has been one of the standout players of this summer’s U21 European Championships, with the England shot-stopper pulling off some seriously good saves in the Three Lions’ match against France and their first half against Romania.

Without the United ‘keeper between the sticks, England could’ve effectively been knocked out of the competition already, thus Henderson deserves all the praise he’s been getting so far this tournament.

The youngster’s displays have definitely caught the eye of a number of United fans, with some even taking to social media to praise the goalkeeper for his performances.

Some fans have even stated that Henderson could easily replace De Gea should the Spaniard leave Old Trafford in the near future, with some even claiming that the club won’t need to buy anyone to fill the potential void left by De Gea seeing as they already have Henderson.

You can check out a number of these tweets down below. Given how he’s played, it’s definitely fair to say that Henderson is deserving of this praise!

