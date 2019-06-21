‘It’s good business’ – Pundit urges Crystal Palace to sell £60m Man Utd target

Former Crystal Palace ace Neil Shipperley has advised the club to accept the offer from Man Utd for youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The 21-year-old made his breakthrough for the Eagles the season before last, but it was last year where he really proved his potential as he made 39 appearances for Roy Hodgson’s men.

Coupled with caps for England U21s, the right-back appears to have a bright future ahead of him, but The Sun report that Man Utd are keen to snap him up with a £60m deal being touted.

That is a lot of money for a player who hasn’t yet proven he has the consistency to deliver at the highest level, and so while it’s undoubtedly going to be an educated gamble from the Red Devils, it’s still a gamble nonetheless to splash out that much money.

With that in mind, Shipperley was speaking about the situation on Love Sport Radio, and he believes that Palace should accept the offer from United, citing the fact that he’s ultimately a replaceable right-back and it’s a lot of money to turn down.

“I think it’s good business for a right back that has made 42 appearances. It’s a great deal for the club. This is football at the moment.

“He’s a great player but at the end of the day, he’s a right back. He’s not a centre midfielder or a centre forward like Wilf [Zaha].

“He’s a right back and I think we’ve got a replacement in Joel Ward who is not as good as Bissaka but he can certainly play right back and do a job.

“I think £50million or £55million is a fair deal. The fans aren’t going to like this but what they’ve got to realise is that this kid could still be in the Under-23s.”

Time will tell if a deal is done for Wan-Bissaka as he is currently on international duty with the U21s at the European Championships, and so it’s questionable as to whether or not there will be any major developments on his future any time soon.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to disagree with Shipperley on this one, as although it will undoubtedly be disappointing for any Palace fan to see a top talent move on after making such an impressive breakthrough, it’s arguably too good a deal to turn down at this stage, provided that Hodgson can reinvest that money back into his squad.