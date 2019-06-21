Leeds Utd eyeing swoop on West Ham for key signing to boost promotion hopes

Leeds Utd are reportedly keen on signing Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United on loan as they eye a reunion with the 31-year-old.

Snodgrass spent four years at Elland Road between 2008 and 2012, scoring 41 goals in 193 appearances for the club.

He then went on to join Norwich City before spells with Hull City, Aston Villa and West Ham, and he’s back with the Hammers now after featuring 38 times for Manuel Pellegrini’s side last season.

However, as noted by Hammers News, Leeds now want to set up a reunion but ultimately there are two key factors which could scupper a move.

Firstly, it’s suggested that the Championship giants could look at younger options while West Ham aren’t so keen on a loan exit at this stage of his career and would rather either keep him or sell him on a permanent basis.

It seems to make sense from both perspectives, and so it remains to be seen if Leeds opt to try and sign him outright or look at other options.

Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League this season after missing out last time round, and while signing younger players offers more upside and a long-term vision, signing Snodgrass would give them a more immediate boost given his experience and quality at that level.