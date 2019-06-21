Liverpool could move to trigger star’s €50m release clause to address key issue

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo as Jurgen Klopp eyes adding quality and depth in that department.

The Merseyside giants were part of a thrilling Premier League title race last season, while they ended the campaign on a high note by winning the Champions League.

In turn, Klopp appears to have found the right balance in his squad, and he may not wish to make too many changes this summer in order to avoid disrupting it.

However, with Alberto Moreno moving on after his contract expires this summer, the German tactician needs quality depth and competition for Andy Robertson, and according to Sport, that’s where Firpo comes in.

It’s added that the 22-year-old has a €50m release clause in his current contract and that the La Liga outfit have no intention of lowering their demands. In turn, Liverpool may have to be prepared to spend big on him.

Firpo has come through the ranks at Betis and has now made 43 appearances for the senior side, showing his ability to not only defend but to also get forward and help in attack as he has five goals and seven assists in that time.

Given the quality that Robertson offers on the left flank in both phases in the game, that will be crucial for Klopp, and so the Spain U21 international does seem like a sensible fit for Liverpool and their style of play.

With that in mind, time will tell if they launch an official bid, with the report above noting that Barcelona are also interested.

That’s a significant figure for a left-back though, but after splashing out on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to shore things up at the back, Klopp and Liverpool may be prepared to do so again albeit this time they have one of the top left-backs in Europe already in Robertson and so it’s questionable whether it’s necessary to spend big on Firpo.