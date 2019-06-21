Man City willing to put €100m offer on the table to land world-class replacement

Man City have a major void to fill this summer, and it’s reported that Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be eyed as the solution.

Following on from their domestic treble last season, Vincent Kompany left to become Anderlecht player-manager, as per the Guardian, and given the experience, leadership and defensive solidity that the Belgian international provided at the Etihad, he will be a big loss despite his injury woes along the way.

In turn, while Pep Guardiola does still have the likes of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte at his disposal, the Spanish tactician may feel as though he needs to bring in a world-class replacement to ensure that his side remain a very difficult side to break down.

Although Liverpool boasted the best defence in the Premier League last season having conceded just 22 goals in 38 games, City only let in 23, and so that was undoubtedly one of their many strengths which led to such a successful year.

It appears as though they wish to maintain that, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that City are ‘seriously thinking’ about Koulibaly, and are willing to up their offer to €100m to try and convince Napoli to sell.

There is little doubt that the 28-year-old would be an exceptional signing for the reigning English champions, as he has established himself as one of the best centre-halves in Europe in recent years.

With his physicality, aerial ability, pace, reading of the game and quality to play out from the back, he ticks almost every box for a modern-day defender, and would suit Guardiola’s style of play perfectly.

However, time will tell if it’s enough to convince Napoli to let one of their most influential players to leave, as Carlo Ancelotti will surely be desperate to keep hold of Koulibaly for the foreseeable future.