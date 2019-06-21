Man Utd are reportedly set to miss out on Benfica starlet Joao Felix as it’s claimed that they weren’t willing to meet his €120m release clause.

The 19-year-old was in stunning form last season, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions at youth and senior level to emerge as one of the top talents and most sought-after youngsters in Europe.

SEE MORE: Champions League giants consider hijacking £60m Manchester United transfer in surprise move

According to the Evening Standard, he caught the eye of Man Utd, but it’s noted that the Red Devils didn’t want to spend over £100m on him, and so that in turn has led to Atletico Madrid now being on the brink of wrapping up a €120m deal for the starlet instead.

It remains to be seen if that’s a decision that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lives to regret, as although Felix has yet to prove that he can deliver consistently at the highest level, he has shown great potential and real quality in his play to date.

Having also made his breakthrough for Portugal, he appears to have a bright future for club and country, but it looks as though he will continue his development at Atleti, who are seemingly prepared to take the gamble on him.

Given the lack of creativity and flair in the current Man Utd midfield, coupled with the ongoing threat of a Paul Pogba exit, as per the Metro, a move for Felix may well have made perfect sense for Man Utd to strengthen a key area of their squad.

Nevertheless, it appears as though they will now have to look elsewhere, with Felix now set for a move to Spain while time will tell who follows Daniel James to Old Trafford this summer after his £15m move from Swansea City earlier this month, as noted by BBC Sport.