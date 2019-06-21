Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been left far from impressed with a video posted by Jesse Lingard on social media this week.

As seen in the clip below, the 26-year-old offered his followers an insight into his life on holiday as he gave them a tour of his hotel room in Miami.

Coupled with plenty of expletives and some lewd antics, it sparked an angry backlash from some United fans who weren’t best pleased with their star’s actions.

However, it could now get worse for the England international, as The Mirror report that Solskjaer is expected to issue him with a warning over what he posts on social media moving forward.

On one hand, it could be argued that Lingard is free to post whatever he wants within limits on his own personal accounts, and for those that have an issue with his behaviour can simply unfollow him or ignore him.

Conversely though, question marks have to surely be raised over the lack of maturity from a player in his mid-20s playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Particularly given Lingard only managed five goals and four assists in 36 appearances last season, it’s naturally going to leave him open to further scrutiny and criticism, and so Solskjaer will perhaps have to do his best to focus him on football when the players return to pre-season and encourage him to show what he can do on the pitch rather than off it.

Time will tell how the Norwegian tactician handles it when Lingard returns from holiday, but these are surely distractions that he could do without as he prepares for a pivotal season for Man Utd after their bitter disappointment last time round.