Newcastle Utd ace desperate to land another chance to impress next season

Ahead of his return from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season, it’s reported that Achraf Lazaar is very eager for another chance at Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old arrived on Tyneside in 2016 but struggled to hold down a regular place in the line-up and has since been shipped out on loan spells to Benevento and Sheffield Weds.

SEE MORE: Video: Newcastle Utd star Miguel Almiron produces brilliant solo run assist for Paraguay vs Argentina

Having made just 10 appearances for the Magpies, it could be argued that he hasn’t had the chance to display his full quality as of yet, but it sounds as though his work ethic at least certainly can’t be questioned.

According to The Chronicle, it’s claimed that the Moroccan international is working overtime over the summer to prove his fitness and to be fully prepared for the new campaign, regardless of who will be in charge as Rafa Benitez’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the month.

With two years remaining on Lazaar’s deal, Newcastle have to make a decision either way, as it will surely be beneficial for all concerned to either bring him back into the fold next season or try to offload him on a permanent basis and reinvest that money back into the squad.

Nevertheless, no such decisions will surely be made until there is clarity over the management situation, as whether it’s Benitez or a successor, they will want to get in this summer and assess the squad to suit their own needs.

In turn, Lazaar may or may not appeal to the man in question, but based on the report above, he’s certainly doing his part to impress and at least send the right message to whoever makes the decisions this summer.