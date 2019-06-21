‘One down, one more to go’ – Chelsea confirm key appointment as these fans want Lampard to follow

Chelsea have confirmed that Petr Cech has returned to the club and has been appointed as technical and performance advisor.

As noted in the club’s official statement, the former shot-stopper will handle advice on ‘all football and performance matters’ as he looks to be the link between sides at all levels at the club.

It comes after he opted to hang up his gloves at the end of last season, following a glittering stint with Chelsea previously before joining rivals Arsenal.

The former Czech international made 494 appearances for the Blues between 2004 and 2015, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and Europa League among other trophies.

However, that spell with the Gunners doesn’t appear to matter too much to the fans below, as they were delighted to see Cech return to Stamford Bridge, while many hoped that he would be the first familiar face to return amid ongoing speculation of Frank Lampard’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s successor.

As per talkSPORT, it’s expected that Lampard will seal his return to Chelsea after a compensation package is agreed upon with Derby County, and so there appears to be a possible trend emerging in west London as owner Roman Abramovich looks to former players to help take the club forward.

While we await news on Lampard, Cech will undoubtedly be itching to get started in the new chapter in his career, as Chelsea look to make key changes at the top this summer while their transfer ban will prevent them from focusing on the squad.

