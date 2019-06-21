Pep Guardiola gets transfer boost as Man City prepare to break club record with £62.5m signing

Man City are reportedly on course to smash their club record transfer fee by securing the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

As noted by Goal.com, the current record is held by Riyad Mahrez after City splashed out £60m to take him from Leicester City last year.

Despite the fact that they secured a domestic treble last season as they continue to build an impressive trophy collection under Pep Guardiola, it’s suggested that the reigning Premier League champions could look to add more quality to their squad this summer.

As noted by The Sun, City are said to have beaten Bayern Munich to Rodri’s signing, and that the 22-year-old will cost them £62.5m to sign from Atleti.

That’s a huge fee to splash out for the Spaniard, but after proving his worth as a key figure in Diego Simeone’s side and earning six caps for Spain, the future looks bright for the midfield ace as he now appears set to link up with Guardiola in Manchester.

Given their recent success, it’s difficult to criticise the City squad and identify areas in which they could improve.

Nevertheless, with Vincent Kompany moving on this summer, a replacement for the defensive stalwart could be on the radar, while the likes of Fernandinho and David Silva aren’t getting any younger either.

In turn, that’s where the Rodri signing could be a very sensible piece of business as he will likely be considered the long-term replacement for Fernandinho, while signing him now will take the pressure off of having to immediately step in and be the successor in that all-important role in midfield.

Man City are in a very strong position right now in that they can afford to be so astute and forward thinking with their transfer work, and so now it remains to be seen if the deal for Rodri is made official in the coming weeks.