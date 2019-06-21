Real Madrid could have to part with one of their most highly-rated young players if they are to seal the transfer of this world class star in the summer.

According to The Sun, Champions League finalists Tottenham are set to demand the inclusion of Marco Asensio should Spanish giants Real Madrid launch a bid to sign superstar Christian Eriksen.

Madrid are long-term admirers of the Danish playmaker and Sun Sport revealed earlier this week that Los Blancos were set to offer Spurs £45m plus young midfielder Dani Ceballos in order to capture Eriksen’s signing.

It’s now understood that Spurs would only welcome the arrival of Asensio in a part-exchange deal for Eriksen, Tottenham are seeking a more experienced star to help them fill the Dane’s boots should he leave this summer. According to the report, the north London club are keen on receiving Asensio as part of the transfer – even if the Spaniard only joins on a season-long loan.

Spurs’ demand for Asensio is set to test just how much Zinedine Zidane would like Eriksen at the Bernabeu, the Frenchman is a big admirer of Asensio’s talents and the football icon rejected Juventus’ advances to sign the versatile attacker earlier this summer.

Eriksen has established himself as one of the best playmakers to ever play in the Premier League since his move to north London, it’s not surprising to see that Madrid have identified the star as a top target as they look to rebuild under Zidane.

Eriksen dropped a massive hint earlier this month that suggested he was eyeing the exit door at Tottenham:

"I might want to try something new." Christian Eriksen has dropped hints that he wants a new challenge away from Spurs… pic.twitter.com/1xenMi1yLu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 5, 2019

Eriksen has become one of Tottenham’s key players since arriving from Ajax in 2013, the star would leave a massive void if he was to transfer away from north London, however, selling the ace to Madrid does give Spurs the opportunity to secure the signing of a high-calibre replacement in Asensio.